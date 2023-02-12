Akmal withdraws from selection committees

KARACHI: Former Pakistan’s Test wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has withdrawn from the country’s senior and junior selection committees due to his prior commitment with a television channel for the HBL PSL-8 which begins next week.

However, he said that after he would complete his contract he would

inform the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about his availability and it would be up to the Board when and how they would like to utilize his services.

“I am truly honoured to have been assigned responsibilities in the senior and junior selection panels and was looking forward to playing my part.

However due to my existing contract with a private television channel for the HBL PSL 8 and also respecting the PCB conflict of interest policy, I will be unable to take up these roles immediately,” Kamran said in his tweet late Friday night.

“I have conveyed my decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who very generously have accepted my situation and supported my decision. After I have completed my media commitments I will inform the PCB about my availability and it will then be up to them when and how they will like to utilize my services,” he said.

Kamran had been appointed by the PCB as chairman of the country’s national selection committee besides shouldering him the responsibility to work as member of the senior selection committee being headed by former test cricketer Haroon Rasheed.

Kamran also is acting as batting consultant of the Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi’s spokesman had said the other day that he would work with the team for seven days.