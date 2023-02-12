Woods confirms PGA Tour return at LA event

By: Our Correspondent
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods said Friday he will play in next week’s PGA Tour event in Los Angeles, marking his return to competitive golf after a seven-month absence as he recovers from injuries sustained in a 2021 car crash.
Writing on Twitter on Friday, Woods said he plans to play at the February 16-19 Genesis Invitational tournament at Riviera Country Club which he hosts and benefits his charitable foundation.
“I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv,” Woods tweeted. Woods did not play in 2021 following his accident, which required several surgeries and drastically restricted his mobility.
