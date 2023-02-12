Babar’s arrival big boost for Zalmi: Sammy

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy has said if they are able to manage things well it will help them achieve success PSL 8 which will begin on Monday (tomorrow).

“If we manage well which I think we will do and put together an XI that will go out there and make Babar’s job easy that will help us win games and take us to the championship,” Sammy said.

He was happy that they have Babar in their side.

“It is a pleasure to have him on board in the Zalmi camp. Babar in the dressing room is a great thing to have. He is one of the best batsmen in the world,” Sammy said.

“We always look at the bigger picture and the bigger picture is how can win another title. We have been labeled as the most consistent team in the PSL. But us as a team starting over it feels 2016 all over again where there was Shahid Afridi, there was myself, a young Wahab Riaz and Kamran Akmal and we built a legacy in the league. We built up a franchise to becoming one of the number one sports brands in Pakistan,” he said.

Peshawar Zalmi will commence their journey in the eighth edition of the PSL on February 14 against Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium.

“I always tell people I do not see myself as a coach. I call myself a tactician. You look at Babar and there is not much more you could add to his game from a technical aspect,” he said.

“My input could be from the tactical aspect in regards to the captaincy, leadership, working with men from different places. How do you manage them? How do you get a group of men to go out and perform,” he said.

“Our hallmark has been the way we have been able to play as a team and to have a superstar like him, it is about him bringing his extra skills and fitting in that environment that we have built over the last seven years and to make us even better,” he said.

Sammy said he is happy with the combination of his side.

“We got something in store for our fans. You could see the excitement on my face. I am really pleased with what we got out of the draft. We got what we were looking for and we are quite happy with what we have,” he said.