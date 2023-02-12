Foreign players continue to arrive

KARACHI: Foreign recruits of the franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) continue to land in Pakistan to join their respective teams ahead of the country’s marquee event.

English batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore on Saturday arrived here to join his side Peshawar Zalmi which have been undergoing training for the last four days.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings' Australian all-rounder Andrew Tye and their batting coach Ravi Bopara also landed here.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf also joined holders Lahore Qalandars in Multan on Saturday. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique have already joined the squad which had moved from Lahore to Multan on Friday. Meanwhile, the practice match of Karachi Kings which was scheduled here on Saturday was cancelled. The Kings spokesman said that the brigade would undergo training on Saturday as usual.