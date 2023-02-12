We have a very good team: Karachi’s Cutting

KARACHI: Karachi Kings Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting has lauded the quality of cricket in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The quality of cricket is second to none,” Ben Cutting told reporters here at National Stadium.

Cutting was the first foreign player who arrived here the other day to join Karachi Kings for which he will be playing for the first time.

This will be his fourth PSL appearance as he already has represented Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators and has left a huge impression on the fans with his exploits.

“Every team has three or four guys who bowl 140 to 145, have excellent spinners and batters who smack over the park. The grounds are small and it’s always going difficult as a bowler,” Cutting said.

Asked what attracted him and his wife Erind Holland (presenter) to PSL he said Pakistan’s people and culture.

“I think the people and the culture. We love coming here. We look forward every year to coming back to the PSL, the country Pakistan, its hospitality and the standard of cricket,” he said.

Although Kings last year could win just one game out of ten matches, Cutting said they have very good team which could impress.

“We have a very good team with James Vince coming into the side, who can smack over the park and Shoaib Malik, the experienced all-rounder and I think we have a very good team,” he said.

“We don’t take what happened last year because the squads are different, the conditions are different and we will look how to get back.”

He said that it will be exciting to play in front of big crowds.

“It was awesome and particularly after Covid last year it was relatively normal for crowd and this year it is more normal so it will be very exciting to play in front of the local crowd,” he said.

Cutting said that they have got a good replacement for Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam, Kings former skipper.

“We have filled that gap very well,” Cutting said.