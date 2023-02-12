Upgradation of weekly bazaars reviewed

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday reviewed the upgradation work of the weekly markets, H-9 and G-6 (Itwar Bazaar) and directed the officials to ensure security arrangements.
During the visit to Sunday Bazaar along with Director, Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA), market committee and other stakeholders, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to maintain cleanliness, check the lighting arrangements for the citizens, and expedite the renovation. Memon directed the officials to Install of sign boards, fire extinguishing and safety equipment in Sunday markets and remove the encroached sheds and trespassing by the stall owners.
