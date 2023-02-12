Minister orders timely resolution of public complaints

LAHORE : Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Barrister Syed Azfer Ali, on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, held an open court in his office in the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

The minister listened to public complaints related to Auqaf and Zakat departments and issued orders on the spot. In the open court, many citizens, including women presented their requests to the provincial minister. Provincial Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Bukhari, Administrator Zakat and Usher Punjab Rana M Sajjad Babar were also present on this occasion. Barrister Azfer Ali Bukhari said that a series of open courts has been started for the convenience of the citizens, which will continue in the future. “The open court will be held every week”, pledged the minister.

Taking strict notice of the alleged overcharging of shoe career at the shrine of Data Sahib, the provincial minister directed the Secretary to take action in this regard. Secretary Auqaf vowed that if the official is found guilty of collecting more than the fixed rate, then an FIR will be registered against him. Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari also called the complainant to Data Darbar to identify the official concerned. Azfer Ali Nasir said that if the fee of paposh is low, then it might be increased however illegal collection will not be tolerated at all. He issued orders on applications related to Zakat and directed that all the process of distribution of Zakat should be completed before Ramazan. “The process of appointing Zakat administrators at the grassroots level should also be completed soon”, he directed.

The minister said that he is making visits across the province to review the facilities in the shrines. “I will also meet the IG Punjab Police regarding the security of the shrines”, he said. He said that the illegal occupation on endowment land will be removed while the collection of arrears from defaulters should also be improved.