PAF aircraft reaches Turkiye with relief goods

LAHORE/Islamabad : The IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying tents and relief goods from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Adana, Turkiye.

The ilyushin-78 aircraft was carrying 16.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye, said a PAF news release received here on Saturday. PAF is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye. Some eight Pakistani passengers would be evacuated on the PAF IL-78 aircraft back to Pakistan.

Pak team rescues three more victims alive: The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Punjab said that Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) of the Emergency Services Academy has pulled out another three victims alive from rubbles during 24 hours of urban search and rescue operations continued in below-average bitterly cold temperatures and harsh frost in Adiyaman, Turkiye.

The PRT has rescued alive a number of people and provided assistance in various complicated rescue operations in different areas. Under the leadership of PRT Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer the Pakistan Rescue Team is continuing to pull out living victims in the province of Adiyanman where many multi-stories residence apartments had been toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. According to the Spokesperson, three survivors were pulled out alive among two teenagers in which Baizah 23 years and 14 years Okin and 16 years. He added that PRT has been working under the supervision of squad leader Muhammad Ahsan, Engr.

Zohaib Asghar, Abrar Hussain, Hafiz Taimoor and Farhan Mirza different sectors of the collapsed buildings in Adiyaman.

The PRT equipped with advanced search and rescue tools has been engaged in urban search and rescue operations for the last five days and has rescued many survivors so far.