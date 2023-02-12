Degrees awarded to 190 PU students

LAHORE : The second convocation of the Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) was held here on Saturday. Degrees and medals were awarded to 190 successful students of BS, MS and PhD of batch 2021 in the convocation.

Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafiq, Prof Emeritus Dr Najma Najam, Prof Dr Ruhi Khalid, Dr Naumana Amjad, Prof Dr Mian Aftab, Dr Afifah Anjum, Dr Fatima Kamran, Dr Saima Ghazal along with other faculty members and students attended the convocation.

In her address, Dr Rafia congratulated the successful students and hoped that the graduating youth would contribute to the welfare of the society with their skills. She said that the role of psychologists could not be ignored to restore mental health in natural disasters like floods, earthquakes and COVID.