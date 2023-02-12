Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at Dir, Chitral, Pattan, Chilas and Skardu. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 10.8°C and maximum was 24°C.