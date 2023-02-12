Welfare of people top priority of govt: governor

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

Several measures regarding providing relief to the people and other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that the welfare of the people and providing maximum relief to them is the top priority of the government. He said that the role of local government department in providing basic facilities to citizens is very important. Punjab Governor asked the Minister for Local Government to increase the sales points of flour keeping in mind the problems being faced by the public. He said that other provincial departments should also devise an integrated strategy to solve the problems of the people of the province. Punjab Governor said that the country is passing through difficult times, but there will be stability in the economy and other sectors very soon. Provincial Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad on this occasion said that provision of municipal services to the citizens is the top priority. He said that the caretaker government is sincerely playing its role for the betterment of the people.