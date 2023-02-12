Carnival for childhood cancer patients

LAHORE : To mark International Childhood Cancer Day, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore organised a carnival for children with cancer.
A large number of patients and their families attended the event. The hospital annually organises such activities to provide psychological relief for young children going through the challenging and stressful cancer journey. At the event, children enjoyed various activities including jumping castle, movies, and a puppet show. Generous donors distributed gifts at the event, bringing smiles to paediatric cancer patients. At Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, more than 75 percent of patients receive financially supported treatment. Patients are provided care based on a holistic approach, aimed at strengthening not only their physical health but also their mental wellbeing.
Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday reviewed...
Trampling of Kashmiris’ basic rights continues unabated despite passage of almost seven decades. The world is well...
LAHORE: An unidentified woman was found dead in Raiwind City Police limits here on Saturday. A passerby spotted the...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the immediate removal of illegal bus...
Small and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the economy of Pakistan, contributing significantly to the...
LAHORE : Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Barrister Syed Azfer Ali, on the...
Comments