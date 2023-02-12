Carnival for childhood cancer patients

LAHORE : To mark International Childhood Cancer Day, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore organised a carnival for children with cancer.

A large number of patients and their families attended the event. The hospital annually organises such activities to provide psychological relief for young children going through the challenging and stressful cancer journey. At the event, children enjoyed various activities including jumping castle, movies, and a puppet show. Generous donors distributed gifts at the event, bringing smiles to paediatric cancer patients. At Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, more than 75 percent of patients receive financially supported treatment. Patients are provided care based on a holistic approach, aimed at strengthening not only their physical health but also their mental wellbeing.