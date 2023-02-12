Teachers angry as FDE stops them from approaching ministry directly

Islamabad : Teachers resented a circular issued by the Federal Directorate of Education, which directed teaching and non-teaching staff not to approach the education ministry for the resolution of their grievances and appeals without observing the prescribed channel of communication.

According to the FDE, the employees can't attend meetings, events, workshops, and gatherings in ministries, departments, and organisations on their own.

In response to the circular, a teacher said, “There is already a continuous disruption and unrest in the teaching community due to non-resolution of the issues. This circular of the FDE will add fuel to the fire because the directorate is unable to resolve the issues of its teachers so they have to approach higher authorities. This is their right to present their issue to the higher office. The FDE should be a facilitator, not a dictator.” Anum Kaleem, joint secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), said the teaching community had been facing a large number of issues for the last two years but authorities seem indifferent to resolving these issues.

"It is ridiculous that on the one hand, The FDE is not resolving the issues of the teachers, and on the other, it forbids them from contacting the ministry for redressal of their issues," he said.

Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, General Secretary of the FGCTA, said, “We have over and over again presented the issues of F.G colleges and teachers to the FDE authorities but to no avail and instead the issues grew worse.

He said various Associate Degree Programmes (ADP) and BS Programmes of the colleges were discontinued.

"The Higher Time Scale meeting is pending for over two years. Teachers are not given a rental ceiling for a long time. They are transferred in the middle of the academic session. Victimization is rampant. There is no separate director for F.G. colleges. We are compelled to approach the ministry for redressal of our grievances,” he said.

President of the FGCTA Dr. Rahima Rehman said due to the non-resolution of their issues, teachers had to turn to the ministry and other offices. She said instead of imposing a ban on the movement of teachers, the FDE administration should figure out what’s fuelling the differences.