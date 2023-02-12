English Works alumni meet at NUML

Islamabad : The English Works (EW) alumni meet and greet was held here at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Friday.

The EW is a US funded programme being implemented by the NUML at its main campus and Rawalpindi branch, with strength of 100 students each. Alumni of the first cohort also attended to share their experience, learning and success stories with the participants of the second cohort.

NUML Director General Brig. Syed Nadir Ali was the chief guest of the ceremony while Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, faculty members and participants of the EW were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion DG NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali said that it is a great opportunity for the participants to learn various skills so as to excel in life and in their respective fields. He applauded the success stories of the alumni and urged the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy, to broadened the canvas of the programme to the other parts of the country as "NUML has campuses in all major cities of Pakistan.

"He thanked RELO for its continuous trust in NUML for undertaking the project. It is pertinent to mention here that the programme focuses on use of English in professional world, employability skills and common international values of cross-cultural competence, tolerance, harmony and UN SDG’s, enabling Pakistani youth to secure better opportunities for education and jobs at home and abroad, and initiating start-ups through training in entrepreneurial skills.