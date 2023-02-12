Children still at risk of contracting RTIs

Rawalpindi : Like other parts of the Punjab province, a significant change in weather conditions is being observed in this region of the country and the day-time has started getting a little warmer but according to health experts, the child population and elderly people particularly chronic patients are still at greater risk of contracting both the upper and lower respiratory tract infections (RTIs) including cold, flu, cough, sore throat and pneumonia.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that well over 40 per cent of the total child patients visiting allied hospitals in town with respiratory tract infections while a good number of child patients have been reaching allied hospitals with triggered asthma which is alarming. According to health experts, the incidences of RTIs among children are on the rise mainly because a number of parents are of the view that the winter season has passed and the spring season is about to set in. Experts say that most parents are not taking precautionary measures as they were doing in extreme winter to avoid their children from the cold.

The pediatrics departments operating in two of the three allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital are receiving well over 1200 child patients per week with respiratory tract infections on average. Experts say that it is time for parents to take extra care of their children as the existing weather conditions and the variation in temperature between day and night may pose serious health threats to children. Elderly people and chronic patients should also take care of their health and should avoid staying outside at night.

Experts say that child patients suffering from asthma need special attention because the incidence of flu among these patients aggravates asthmatic problems. To avoid complications, such patients should be safeguarded from cold and getting wet.

To avoid pneumonia, children must be avoided getting wet and they should be kept in a clean environment. Their rooms should be well-ventilated. The most important thing that parents should do is that their children below five years of age must be administered pneumococal vaccine and haemophilus influenzae type B (HIB) vaccine which is available under Expanded Program on Immunization. Similarly, the administration of two doses of measles vaccine is a must for every child and in case a child has missed any of the said vaccines, parents should take the child immediately to the nearest EPI centre. Experts say that people must be aware of the fact that pneumonia being one of the top killers of children below five years of age claims over 70000 lives in Pakistan every year. The incidence of pneumonia among children should not be taken as lightly.

Fast breathing and lower chest wall in-drawing are the main symptoms of pneumonia. A patient suffering from severe pneumonia needs hospitalization though simple pneumonia patients can be treated at home but after consultation with a qualified physician. The symptoms of pneumonia include difficulty in breathing with severe

respiratory distress along with central cyanosis in which colour of hands and feet gets bluish.