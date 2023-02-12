‘Edible oil consumers faced difficulty due to volatile market’

Islamabad: Members of the business community have said that 2022 was not a walk in the park for the producers and consumers of cooking oil as the world saw volatility in the market which also affected Pakistan the solution to which lies in boosting local production, says a press release.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman of Mujahid Group of Industries (MGI) said this while speaking at a function organised to celebrate the success of the group which has clinched the title of the Pakistan’s largest importer of edible oil for the fifth year in a row.