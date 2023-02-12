 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Day of Women and Girls in Science marked

By APP
February 12, 2023

Islamabad: International Day of Women and Girls in Science marked on Saturday across the globe including Pakistan aiming to ensure full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

According to a UN study from 14 countries, the probability for female students graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in science is 18 per cent, while the male equivalent is 37 per cent.

