CDA to cancel lease of One Constitution Avenue

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to terminate the lease of land of ‘One Constitution Avenue’, a high-rise project overlooking Constitution Avenue and take over after failure on part of the lessor to pay an instalment to the tune of Rs2.916 billion for the year 2022.

Director Estate Management (Commercial) on the 7th of this month issued a lease termination notice in line with directions of the Supreme Court given in its verdict on January 09, 2019, to the lessor of the multi-billion project.

The CDA documents show that the termination notice was issued after the lessor defaulted on payment of an instalment for the year 2022. “You have not remitted the instalment which was due on or before December 31, 2022, thereby defaulting on the instalment to be paid in favour of the CDA, considering the re-adjusted schedule of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” the 30-day notice issued to the lessor said.

The notice said that following completion of 30 days termination notice, the authority will proceed with the codal formalities, rules, regulations and policy linked with the cancellation/termination of the lease. The CDA documents also show that the lessor so far had paid only Rs2.916 billion during the year 2021 out of Rs17.50 billion as per the re-adjusted plan given by PAC and on Supreme Court’s directives of 09-01-2019. It may be pointed out here that the CDA cancelled the lease on August 08, 2016, on the basis of building and zoning regulations as well as the lease deed and further commitments by M/s BNP, the lessor of the land. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the petition and review petitions of the lessor against the cancellation of the lease deed by the authority.

The lease deed was revived after the Supreme Court in its decision dated January 09-01-2019 all the appeals against IHC orders and directed M/s BNP to pay Rs17.50 in eight yearly instalments instead of Rs4.88 billion. The issue reached PAC after the lessor failed to remit instalments for the years 2019 and 2020 and re-adjusted the payment plan to six yearly instalments with a per year instalment of Rs2.91 billion.

The CDA sources said that the incumbent CDA management decided to tighten the noose around the lessor which now had defaulted and is all set to cancel the lease deed. “Either the lessor will make the remaining full payment of over Rs14 billion or the lease deed will be cancelled after 30 days of issuance of cancellation notice,” a senior CDA official said.