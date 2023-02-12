CPO assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari has been appointed Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operation Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) transferring from the office of City Police Officer Rawalpindi. Notification has been issued in this regard.
The officer has assumed his charge of CPO (Operations) Islamabad.
