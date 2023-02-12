 
Sunday February 12, 2023
CPO assumes charge

By Our crime correspondent
February 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari has been appointed Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operation Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) transferring from the office of City Police Officer Rawalpindi. Notification has been issued in this regard.

The officer has assumed his charge of CPO (Operations) Islamabad.

