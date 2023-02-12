Six injured in cylinder blast

Islamabad: At least six persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
According to the rescue 1122, the cylinder blast occurred at a home in Shah Khalid Colony as a result six people were injured. On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the site and started rescue operation.
