 
close
Sunday February 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Six injured in cylinder blast

By APP
February 12, 2023

Islamabad: At least six persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in Rawal­pindi on Saturday.

According to the rescue 1122, the cylinder blast occurred at a home in Shah Khalid Colony as a result six people were injured. On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the site and started rescue operation.

Comments