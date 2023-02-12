Woman accused of torturing domestic servant to death sent on police remand

A local court granted on Saturday a five-day police remand of a woman employer who was arrested for allegedly torturing a minor domestic help to death in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Shireen Asad Khan was booked for murdering 11-year-old Rafiq at her residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the suspect before a District East judicial magistrate and requested the court to grant her physical remand in police custody for interrogation.

The IO stated that the woman employer had allegedly severely beaten up the victim, which resulted in his death. He told the court that the suspect needed to be interrogated about the alleged offence, for which her custody was required.

The magistrate handed over the suspect to the police for five days with a direction to the IO to produce her along with an investigation report on the next date. Meanwhile, the court allowed an application seeking permission for exhumation of the victim’s body for a medical examination.

Advocate Leelaram Meghwar, the counsel for the complainant, stated that the victim was buried without conducting medico-legal formalities, which were necessary to ascertain the cause of his death.

He, therefore, pleaded with the magistrate to allow exhumation of the victim’s body for an autopsy.

An FIR was lodged at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station under the sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 334 (punishment for Itlaf-udw or intentionally causing hurt to any person), and 337-A (punishment for shajjah) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Qabool.

The complainant stated that his three sons – Rafiq, Rasheed and Razzaq – had been working as domestic workers at the residence of the suspect in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He added that she would hand over his three sons’ salary of Rs15,000 to Saleem, an acquaintance from his native village in Tharparkar, who would then transfer the amount to him.

The complainant said that on February 8, his cousin informed him about the death of his youngest son, who, the woman stated, had fallen from a rickshaw 15 days ago and also slipped in a bathroom, as a result of which he was injured.

She claimed that Rafiq was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the complainant said, adding that the body was shifted to his native town in Tharparkar where he was buried without any medico-legal formalities.

“My other two sons had also come to Tharparkar along with Rafiq’s body,” the complainant said. He added that his elder sons told him that Rafiq had not fallen in the bathroom but in fact their employer used to torture them as Rasheed had also torture marks on his body.