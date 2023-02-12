Haleem Adil berates federal govt over economic crisis

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has said that the ‘imported’ federal government has destroyed the national economy and pushed the poor segments towards starvation and unemployment.

He said this on Saturday as he attended a protest of the Karachi Tajir Ittehad at the Boulton Market along with other PTI leaders, including economist Muzzamil Aslam and Amanullah Shah.

Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), met All City Tajir Association Chairman Sharjeel Goplani and other business leaders at the protest. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said the ‘imported’ government had harmed the economy and now economic genocide of traders was being carried out.

He added that the traders had pointed out some serious issues regarding economy.

The PTI leader lamented that in Karachi, 95 per cent factories of iron and steel had already been closed. He added that 100 per cent factories of shoe-making, 85 per cent industries of plastic, 20 per cent industries of medicine, 70 per cent factories of confectionery and 100 per cent factories of toys had been closed in the city.

He said the export of furniture was down by 80 per cent. The flawed policies of the government had forced the traders to take to the streets, he remarked, adding that the business class was being forced to beg.

Sheikh was of the view that the government had already fallen to the feet of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to beg for money.

He said the Sindh government and Zardari mafia had caused closure of factories. He asserted that soon the PTI would form its government in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the era of atrocities would be over.

The judiciary had issued a verdict to hold elections in the two provinces, Sheikh said, adding that the extortionists of Karachi and those who had destroyed the city were political partners today.

He said the era of Imran Khan was a golden period for the traders as the PTI had provided relief to the traders in very difficult conditions. He said the PTI government gave relief to the traders in electricity bills and also offered them soft loans.

The ‘imported’ government through a conspiracy had pushed the country to default, Sheikh said. He added that Karachi had once again been left at the mercy of target killers.

Aslam said that wholesalers and retailers contributed 25 per cent to the GDP. The IMF program was forcibly extended for nine months and the policies of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had failed miserably, the economist maintained.

He said smuggling had increased due to ban on imports and as electricity bills were waived off in the name of flood victims the circular debt had increased further. The forex reserves of the country were dangerously low and the flood tax would further increase price hike and inflation, Aslam said.

Meanwhile, Shah Zaman Khan Alam, the central president of the PTI sports and cultural wing, called on Sheikh and exchanged views on the party’s organisational matters in Sindh.