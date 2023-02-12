‘Stray bullet’ kills minor boy in van

A minor boy lost his life when a stray bullet fired from an unknown direction hit him at the Qayyumabad roundabout on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The boy was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in an injured condition where doctors pronounced Abdul Ghani dead.

The deceased’s father, Abdul Rauf, who is a rickshaw driver and hails from the interior Sindh, told the Korangi Industrial Area police that his daughter had been under treatment at a private hospital and all the family members had gone to see her in a hi-roof van. Returning home in Korangi’s Mehran Town, he said, the sound of a fire was heard, his son screamed and he saw him in the pool of blood. He added that he did not see anyone running or any sort of chaos at the scene.

SHO Aurangzeb Khatak said the bullet pierced through the child’s arm and killed him while breaking the window of the van. The police did not find any evidence of firing or even a bullet shell from the scene. The family has refused to lodge a complaint; however, the police are investigating the case.