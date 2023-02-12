‘Sindh govt has increased political victimisation of PTI workers’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and former federal minister Ali Zaidi has claimed that incidents of political victimisation of PTI workers have increased in the province.

“Zulfiqar Brohi, who had left the Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] and joined the PTI in Hyderabad, was tortured in his office in Hyderabad. It was done on the instructions of provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro,” he said at a press conference at the Insaf House on Saturday.

Zaidi also claimed that instead of arresting the torturers, the Sindh police had arrested Brohi, and that this attitude against PTI workers had become a daily routine in the province.

“We’re also facing cases of terrorism. We were attacked at the DC office in Keamari. PPP workers opened fire on us, and media workers were also injured. We saved people, but an FIR was registered against us.”

He alleged that criminals were being recruited in the Sindh police, and that they were loyal to the “Zardari mafia”. He stressed that the job of the police is to protect the public.

“I demand that the IG Sindh stop the atrocities against Brohi. If you can’t take action against the torturers, you have no right to be IG Sindh.”

The PTI leader said the Lahore High Court has made a good decision to hold elections in 90 days. It is happening for the first time in history that 14 parties are running away from elections, he added.

He said that a leader of a political party had gone to Islamabad on a container demanding that elections be held, but now he is running away from elections.

Zaidi said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been travelling around the world spending the public’s tax money. They went to the United Nations to seek aid and stayed at the most expensive hotel in New York, he added.

He said Bilawal made luxury trips in the name of asking for money for the poor people of the country. If they had spent as much on Larkana as they spent on the tour, the city would have changed, he added.

Zaidi said institutions are bound under the constitution and the law to hold transparent elections. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s government had been forcibly terminated.

He pointed out that at that time, the GDP growth had been six per cent, adding that there had been a reserve of 16.5 billion, while record amount of money had been coming in from overseas Pakistanis, and exports had reached a record level.

“Today the integrity of Pakistan is in danger. Unless political stability is achieved, economic stability is difficult to achieve. Today the entire country has been pushed into the swamp.”

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly, said on the occasion that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had as usual announced holding a sit-in and then taken a U-turn on the decision.

“We were expecting a historic sit-in to be held at Fawara Chowk on civic issues. But it seems that the MQM-P isn’t prepared to make its partner, the PPP, angry. The MQM-P is on a wild goose chase. Muttahida leaders have returned to work on old salaries.”

Zaman said the Muttahida’s announcements, sit-ins and protest statements are a phone call away. “Had MQM-P leaders been concerned with the problems of Sindh’s residents, they would’ve separated from the federal and provincial governments by now. The MQM-P has always sold its mandate for a few ministries.”