SMIU, Ilma University sign MoU

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Ilma University on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve working relations between the public and private sector universities.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and Ilma University Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood signed the agreement in a ceremony held at the SMIU’s conference room.

According to a press statement, the vice chancellors agreed to jointly work in multiple areas of education and training, including organising joint national and international conferences, exchange of faculty and students, and initiate joint short courses for students. Certificate with signatures of both the universities would be given to the participants of the courses.

Dr Sahrai said we had to fill the gap that prevails in the private and public sector academic institutions. “We can generate good results by extending cooperation to each other.” It was the right time to jointly use public and private resources for the benefit of younger generation.