Pakistan, Algeria can cooperate in energy, minerals, says Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday met the ambassador of Algeria in Pakistan, Brahim Romani, at the Governor House.

The meeting took into consideration the ties between Algeria and Pakistan, the promotion of trade relations, investment opportunities in both countries,

and other issues of mutual interest.

The governor mentioned that the ties between Algeria and Pakistan spanned over several decades as they had flourished with the passage of time. He said Pakistan gave value to its relations with Algeria.

He said that cooperation between the two countries in the field of petroleum, energy, and minerals would be beneficial to both the brotherly Islamic countries.

Tessori told the visiting diplomat that Pakistan had been doing its best to increase its exports. He assured the ambassador that he would visit Algeria soon along with a trade delegation.

He said that a pact should preferably be signed between Algeria and Pakistan to mutually utilise natural resources available in both countries for the benefit of the economies of both nations. He said that improvement in the economy would in turn prove beneficial for the people of both countries.

The ambassador, during the meeting, offered the Sindh governor to visit Algeria. He said that prospective Algerian investors were keen to invest in various sectors of the province. He said that massive employment opportunities would be generated in Pakistan with foreign investment.

Senate chairman

The Sindh governor also met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at Governor House.

The meeting took into consideration the affairs related to the development of Sindh, the welfare of its people, and the process of legislation in the upper house of the parliament.

The governor said the federal government had taken important steps to ensure the development of Sindh, and the process of consultation with the stakeholders was continuing in the regard.

Sanjrani told the governor that the Senate had been carrying out the process of legislation to serve the public interest in the best possible manner. He appreciated that the governor was meeting every concerned quarter for the progress of Sindh.

Monument

The governor inaugurated a life-size monument of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in front of the Civic Centre.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The governor said the government had the resolve to make Karachi a clean and green city.

He said that a tree plantation campaign was being conducted in different parts of the city. He said the campaign to increase green cover in the city was being conducted in view of the issue of climate change. He said that a clean and green Karachi would provide an improved environment to its residents.