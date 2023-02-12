JI demands ECP announce official results of LG elections

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday staged a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) provincial office in Karachi demanding that the commission announce results of the local government elections in Karachi, hold the polls in the remaining union committees and decide the cases pending before it in connection with post-poll rigging.

A large number of chairmen- and vice-chairmen-elect, party workers and political activists gathered outside the ECP office and staged a sit-in to record their protest over what they termed illogical delay in the announcement of election results. The protesters carried placards and banners and shouted slogans against the delay in the completion of the electoral process and rigging attempts.

The sit-in, which started in the evening, continued till night.

Addressing the protesters, Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that unfortunately all the so-called mainstream political parties tried to avoid elected local governments because they were based on dynastic politics and fascism.

He said the local government were the nurseries of democracy and major political parties did not want such nurseries nourished.

The local government elections in Karachi were delayed at least thrice under one pretext or another in order to keep the people of the city deprived of their due rights, he added.

He went on to say that the people of Karachi had chosen the JI as the city’s largest party in terms of both popular votes and union committee victories. He remarked that the people of Karachi had rejected the flag bearers of hatred and divide and also smashed the dreams of the Pakistan Peoples Party to rule the city.

The JI leader said fascist elements in the government were trying their level best to delay the electoral process in order to manipulate the results. However, he vowed, that the JI and the people of Karachi would safeguard their mandate at every cost.

He stated that the JI did not want to adopt any extreme route but the government must know that it had the capability to do so.

He warned the ECP of holding a train march to Islamabad and a massive sit-in outside the ECP head office if it failed to discharge its constitutional obligations. In response to reported comments by some ECP members, he asked them to fulfil their duties if they wanted the JI to not adopt the course of agitation.

“What is the fault of Karachi? Why didn’t the ECP announce results of the local government polls even after passage of 26 days following the elections?” he asked.

Rehman maintained that the JI voiced the inspirations of the people of Karachi and represented all segments of society. He said the JI would take care of the entire city by taking all the political and social quarters on board.

JI leaders Osama Razi, Munem Zaffar, Saifuddin, Junaid Mukati and others also addressed the protest.