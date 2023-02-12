 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Karachi

Dialogues with the Last Dialogue

February 12, 2023

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain (Guddu). Titled ‘Dialogues with the Last Dialogue’, the show will run at the gallery from February 14 to February 23. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

