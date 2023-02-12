 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Spooky Action at a Distance

February 12, 2023

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amin Gulgee. Titled ‘Spooky Action at a Distance’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

