Ex-SHO on the run as abducted man found at Yousuf Plaza police station

A man abducted from Gulshan-e-Maymar about a week ago was recovered from the Yousuf Plaza police station premises on Saturday.
A former station house officer, Chaudhry Imran, was alleged to be involved in kidnapping the citizen and demanding ransom money from his family members.
In a raid, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police rescued Zia-ul-Haq, who had been was kidnapped from the Afghan Basti area on the night of February 6 by a police officer and an accomplice.
An FIR was registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on the complaint of Haq’s brother, namely Rahimullah, who is a seminary teacher.
Later, Rs5 million were demanded in ransom from the family for Haq’s release, while the deal was finalised in Rs600,000. The middleman, Abdul Latif, who made the deal between the victim’s family and the abductors, was arrested late on Friday night.
Later, an AVCC team recovered the abductee from the Yousuf Plaza police station on information provided by Abdul Latif.
Former SHO Chaudhry Imran, who was running the affairs of the police station despite his suspension about a couple of days ago, managed to escape during the raid. Raids are underway to arrest him. Several police officials and personnel have also been found involved in kidnapping for ransom cases in the past in Karachi.
Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Saturday visited the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference ...
The nomination papers of Colonel Asad Alam Niazi of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate for the by-election on...
A local court granted on Saturday a five-day police remand of a woman employer who was arrested for allegedly...
The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has said that the ‘imported’ federal...
Prof Atta-ur-Rahman has been added to the famous “Wall of Scientists” at the Swiss Federal Institute of...
The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has approved award of 31 PhD, 84 MPhil, and six...
Comments