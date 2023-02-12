Ex-SHO on the run as abducted man found at Yousuf Plaza police station

A man abducted from Gulshan-e-Maymar about a week ago was recovered from the Yousuf Plaza police station premises on Saturday.

A former station house officer, Chaudhry Imran, was alleged to be involved in kidnapping the citizen and demanding ransom money from his family members.

In a raid, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police rescued Zia-ul-Haq, who had been was kidnapped from the Afghan Basti area on the night of February 6 by a police officer and an accomplice.

An FIR was registered at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on the complaint of Haq’s brother, namely Rahimullah, who is a seminary teacher.

Later, Rs5 million were demanded in ransom from the family for Haq’s release, while the deal was finalised in Rs600,000. The middleman, Abdul Latif, who made the deal between the victim’s family and the abductors, was arrested late on Friday night.

Later, an AVCC team recovered the abductee from the Yousuf Plaza police station on information provided by Abdul Latif.

Former SHO Chaudhry Imran, who was running the affairs of the police station despite his suspension about a couple of days ago, managed to escape during the raid. Raids are underway to arrest him. Several police officials and personnel have also been found involved in kidnapping for ransom cases in the past in Karachi.