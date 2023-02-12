CTD arrests two ‘target killers’ in raids

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested two target killers during raids carried out in different parts of Karachi on Saturday.

The CTD police said they arrested a target killer named Muhammad Baig, alias Shiraz, who is affiliated with a political party. Police said they also found weapons, including a hand grenade, on the suspect.

The CTD spokesperson said Baig was employed at the Karachi Development Authority, adding that during interrogation, the detainee disclosed the incidents he and his accomplices were involved in at different places in the city.

The spokesperson said the arrested man had formed a new gang and had been planning more killings in the city, adding that efforts were underway to arrest the gang’s members.

According to the CTD, Baig had caused terror by firing on the Natha Khan Bridge on May 12, 2017, and also confined the then chief justice to the airport on May 12, 2007, while he had also killed members of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi.

The CTD said the suspect had gunned down Maulana Saleem Naqshbandi near his house, adding that he was also involved in the killing of four people on ethnic basis in Landhi. Another man allegedly involved in the murder of a traffic policeman was arrested during a raid in Saddar’s Parking Plaza area. Sources said the suspect was identified as Muzammil, alias Kala.

One of his accomplices had already been arrested earlier. In 2014, Muzammil and his accomplice had targeted traffic police officer Muhammad Mansha at a Nazimabad traffic signal.

Mansha had been on duty as per his routine, along with other traffic police officials. During the attack, a rickshaw driver had also suffered bullets.