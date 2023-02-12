Tessori convinces MQM-P to put off today’s sit-in

After intervention from Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced postponement of its today’s (Sunday) sit-in that it had planned against the Sindh government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The protest was set to be staged at Fawara Chowk near the Governor House as the party wanted to register its protest against holding the local government elections in Karachi on faulty delimitations. For a few days, the MQM-P had been holding meetings to ensure that the sit-in was successful with its leaders appealing to the people to participate in it along with their family members and friends.

However, just a day before the sit-in was to be staged, the Sindh governor visited the party's headquarters in Bahadurabad where he held a meeting with senior members of the party, following which the sit-in was put off.

Following the meeting, MQM-P leaders and the governor spoke to the media. MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the Sindh governor had visited the party's leadership to deliver an important message from the federation. He explained that in response to the message, the party, despite all preparations for the sit-in, decided to postpone the event at the governor's request.

According to a statement issued by the MQM-P, Dr Siddiqui said the party had decided to put off its protest due to the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference that was taking place in the city.

Tessori said the major event of the Pakistan Navy was taking place in Karachi, for which delegates from more than 40 countries had arrived in the city.

"The MQM-P demanded that the constituencies be fixed. I have also spoken to [Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman] Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in this regard," he said.

The MQM-P convener said the party had taken the step under great compulsion. He declared that the party gave priority to the national interest over its political advantage.

He added that the MQM-P Coordination Committee would announce the date of the sit-in once the naval event was over.

Dr Siddiqui maintained that Karachi was the economic, industrial and ideological capital of Pakistan and its peace was linked to the peace of the entire nation. "The development of Karachi is linked to the development of the country," he said.

He said that in the past, many political parties had neglected the interest of the country and continued with their political agenda, but the MQM-P gave up its rights to put Pakistan’s interests first. The MQM-P chief, however, clarified that the party had only postponed the sit-in

and it had not given up its demands. He stated that at least 110 union committees should be added in Karachi given the size of the city’s population.

He added that the ECP had not right to hold the local government elections as the Sindh government had de-notified the delimitations.

He asserted that even the Pakistan Peoples Party had admitted that there were flaws in the current delimitations of union committees.

Earlier, talking to the media on Saturday before the governor’s visit, Dr Siddiqui said that all the other political parties could not jointly bag as many votes in the ‘fake’ local government polls that the MQM-P had bagged in the 2015 elections.

He said he was trying to strengthen the party to reach its destination as the MQM-P was not a party of traditional politicians. “We want to give an opportunity to the youth to take over our responsibilities.”

He said the MQM-P’s sit-in was very important for the city, but there was room for flexibility in politics and political decisions. The MQM-P would not compromise on the rights of the people of urban Sindh, he maintained.

Responding to a question, the MQM-P leader said that people of Karachi and Hyderabad had stayed at home on the elections day as the MQM-P had announced boycott of the local government polls.

He asserted that the by-elections to be held in nine constituencies of the National Assembly in Karachi would prove that the MQM-P still ruled the hearts of the people of Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said the population of Karachi had not been counted correctly.

He added that if the rulers wanted to fight the MQM-P and its supporters on roads, the party was ready to take to the streets.

Kamal also said on Saturday that the MQM-P expected that the by-polls in the National Assembly constituencies on March 16 would be transparent.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf forgot Karachi after coming into power. If Imran Khan met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif today, the situation would change, inflation would reduce and dollar rate would come down, he added.