Pressure cooker

With the level of competition in the job market getting harder every year, our students are under more pressure than ever before. In our society, the pressure students feel is compounded by immediate family and nosy relatives. There is no source of calm and assurance for our students. To protect the mental well-being of our students, educational institutes should boost their counselling and mental health resources. Furthermore, parents have to be educated as to how they can motivate their children rather than piling on the pressure. We must also eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues, which leads many students to suppress their emotions until it is too late.

Rabee Luqman

Lahore