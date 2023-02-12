Systemic failure

We have a history of lies and deceit. We have an unbeaten track record of corruption and breeding corruption. Repression and denial of opportunities continue. We have persons in power and authority whose thirst for power and money is unquenchable. They are only interested in furniture, property, plots, air-conditioners and brand-new cars. They are the furthest thing from the vision and mission of Quaid-e-Azam.

Several people know the truth, they know the realities of the situation but it is rightly said that it is very dangerous, to tell the truth when the system is wrong. I strongly believe that if the country is run in accordance with the true spirit of the constitution; most of our socio-economic, ecological, environmental and other problems would be solved.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad