USA Price of entry

The wait is finally over as the PSL is all set to kick off on Monday, February 13. We should be proud of ourselves that this whole tournament is going to be played in Pakistan. Although the whole nation is desperate to see the thrilling matches in person, it will be very difficult for cricket fans to purchase tickets being sold at high prices given the financial situation the nation is currently facing.

It is the responsibility of the PCB to ensure an environment that enables fans to purchase tickets at affordable prices. After all, what is the point of building stadiums that are doomed to be mostly empty or half-full at best. In addition, the PCB can launch a scheme that provides students and small children with free entry into the stadiums for the duration of the tournament.

Muhammad Farhan Farooq

Multan