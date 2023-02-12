Heavy lifting

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the imposition of Rs170 billion in taxes, according to reports. These taxes will be implemented before the next mini-budget and, according to Dar, will be instrumental in securing a bailout package.

One wonders how people already devastated by inflation will cope with this additional burden. Many are rightly asking why there have been no curbs on the pensions, salaries and perks, such as free petrol and government cars, of the bureaucrats. Why is the entire burden for saving the country falling on ordinary citizens alone?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston