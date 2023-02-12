Heavy lifting

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the imposition of Rs170 billion in taxes, according to reports. These taxes will be implemented before the next mini-budget and, according to Dar, will be instrumental in securing a bailout package.
One wonders how people already devastated by inflation will cope with this additional burden. Many are rightly asking why there have been no curbs on the pensions, salaries and perks, such as free petrol and government cars, of the bureaucrats. Why is the entire burden for saving the country falling on ordinary citizens alone?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston
With the level of competition in the job market getting harder every year, our students are under more pressure than...
We have a history of lies and deceit. We have an unbeaten track record of corruption and breeding corruption....
The wait is finally over as the PSL is all set to kick off on Monday, February 13. We should be proud of ourselves...
The hard work of overseas Pakistanis is being devalued by the gap in the official and open market exchange rates. In...
Pakistan has become a leaderless country. The leadership crisis has unfolded over decades and left the country without...
Malnutrition remains a serious problem in Pakistan. This problem speaks to the lack of food security in our country,...
Comments