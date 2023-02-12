 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Newspost

The Dar rate

February 12, 2023

The hard work of overseas Pakistanis is being devalued by the gap in the official and open market exchange rates. In order to promote official channels of currency exchange, the government must accept the market rate.

Remittances are our most secure source of forex and this government is doing all it can to drive them into the black market.

Muhammad Naeem

Karachi

