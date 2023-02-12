 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Leadership vacuum

February 12, 2023

Pakistan has become a leaderless country. The leadership crisis has unfolded over decades and left the country without a clear sense of direction in any area, be it national security or economy.

We sit and watch helplessly as the current course heads steadily towards disaster, but no one at the helm seems to know which way we should turn instead.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta

