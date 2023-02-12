Leadership vacuum

Pakistan has become a leaderless country. The leadership crisis has unfolded over decades and left the country without a clear sense of direction in any area, be it national security or economy.
We sit and watch helplessly as the current course heads steadily towards disaster, but no one at the helm seems to know which way we should turn instead.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
With the level of competition in the job market getting harder every year, our students are under more pressure than...
We have a history of lies and deceit. We have an unbeaten track record of corruption and breeding corruption....
The wait is finally over as the PSL is all set to kick off on Monday, February 13. We should be proud of ourselves...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the imposition of Rs170 billion in taxes, according to reports. These taxes...
The hard work of overseas Pakistanis is being devalued by the gap in the official and open market exchange rates. In...
Malnutrition remains a serious problem in Pakistan. This problem speaks to the lack of food security in our country,...
Comments