Malnourishment

Malnutrition remains a serious problem in Pakistan. This problem speaks to the lack of food security in our country, leaving many of our children stunted and sickly. The government needs to come up with a plan that allows children from underprivileged backgrounds, which is the majority in our country, to get the food they need to stay healthy.

This will require the cooperation of the health authorities and also private food companies. How can we even dream of expanding education access when we cannot even feed our children?

Muzeeba Shahzad

Lahore