Sunday February 12, 2023
Toxic environment

February 12, 2023

Clean air and water have become unaffordable for the people, especially for the residents of Karachi. The deaths in Keamari demonstrate how life-threatening this problem has become.

Forget preventing vehicle emissions and waste from reaching toxic levels, we cannot even protect our people from waste that is literally toxic.

Maryam Mohsin

Turbat

