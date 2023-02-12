Toxic environment

Clean air and water have become unaffordable for the people, especially for the residents of Karachi. The deaths in Keamari demonstrate how life-threatening this problem has become.
Forget preventing vehicle emissions and waste from reaching toxic levels, we cannot even protect our people from waste that is literally toxic.
Maryam Mohsin
Turbat
