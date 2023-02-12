KE files tariff plea for power plants

Karachi: K-Electric has filed tariff petition for its power generation plants with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the period commencing from July 1, 2023, till their remaining licensed useful lives, a statement said.

The petition has been admitted by the regulatory authority for KE’s generation segment comprising of six thermal-based power plants.

Through this petition, KE has proposed a tariff for the remaining life of generation plants with structure in line with IPPs, where expenditures have been allowed through fixed and variable operations and management. This would help to have visibility and align the tariff structure with CTBCM requirement and industry practice.

Currently, the regulator has issued a notice for stakeholders’ comments on KE’s generation tariff petition, and it is expected to conduct a hearing after which the regulator will issue its determination.

Since privatisation, KE has invested over Rs400 billion across its value chain, including Rs203.9 billion in generation segment.

With the help of targeted investments, KE was able to greatly improve reliability, availability, and capacity of its generation fleet. As a result, KE’s generation fleet efficiency has increased from 30 percent in 2005 to nearly 44 percent.

Since FY 2016, KE’s generation fleet reliability has increased from 96 percent to 99.5 percent, whereas fleet availability has increased from 81 percent to 91 percent, generation capacity increased from 1,875MW to 2,817MW including addition of 900MW BQPS-III.