NBP advocates for inclusivity

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) briefed the public and private sector about diversity, inclusivity, and financial opportunities in the country’s blue economy at the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC), a statement said on Saturday.

“Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference is an opportunity to emphasise the finance facilities in the prospective markets related to the ocean in this region,” said Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President (A) NBP.

“I commend the Pakistan Navy and the Ministry of Maritimes for holding a three-day conference and internal exhibition that successfully brought together the world's economies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naushaba Shahzad, the group head of the inclusive development group, NBP emphasised the need for blue financing.

The NBP offers a wide range of products and services to the agricultural, SME, and commercial sectors. The bank is creating and bolstering value chains connecting producers, processors, exporters, and financial institutions in order to increase market penetration and growth in the priority areas of the economy. These activities are being led by the Inclusive Development Group (IDG) under NBP, which is concentrating on the financial inclusion of underserved sectors with high commercial potential.