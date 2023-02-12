Gold prices up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs400/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates have reached Rs198,400/tola.

Additionally, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs343 to Rs170,096.

Gold rates in the international market remained unchanged at $1,865/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,160/tola, with the 10 gram silver rate remaining the same at Rs1,851.85.

Local jewellers stated that gold prices in the local market were higher by Rs2,000/tola when compared to gold rates in the Dubai gold market.