Transparency vital against elite capture

LAHORE: Fighting for social justice is in fact fighting for a change that is against norms of our unjust society; and trying to change this status quo is like swimming against the current. The entrenched mafia fights tooth and nail to retain its monopoly on resources.

Exclusion means that the poor would always remain on the receiving end whether it is in development decisions or the services that the state provides to its citizen.

Ruling elite always vow that all citizens are equal in the eyes of the law, but when it comes to implementation, the eyes are wide open when a poor person breaks a law vs when a person with influence breaks the same law.

Pakistanis are aspiring for reforms that ensure for them equal opportunities and equal rights. It is in fact the only way to take the country out of our current economic crisis and conflict situation. This is easier said than done as it would take some powers away from the influential and distribute it among the poor who are in majority.

It is an irony that anyone who sits at the helm of affairs thinks himself indispensable. Still the governments are either toppled or replaced after elections.

The attitude of whoever assumes power does not change. The basic hold of the elite remains intact. Incompetence and corruption can only be addressed through a fair and transparent system.

A transparent and fair system means that every person is answerable to law. No one even at the most powerful post enjoys any discretionary power or waiver from illegal acts.

Social equality and justice is not a humanitarian issue only, it is a license to growth and development as well.

Private sector companies that are equal opportunity employers post higher growth than those that do not treat their workers well.

Our thinking on social justice should refocus on work in all fields, both in the private and public sectors. Social justice means transferring powers to lower levels to empower people at all levels.

It means conducting all operations strictly according to the rules. Social justice is in fact a realisation by society that it is sensitive to the needs of others.

Under current circumstances, every segment of the society must come forward to reduce the burden on the state.

The civil servants must volunteer to reduce their expenses by at least 20 percent.

It includes reduction in salaries, perks and other recurring expenses. For the time being, official working hours must be increased by three hour per day to eliminate the pending work. Normal working hours may be restored when each department is updated on its work.

The judiciary must do the same till the time the backlog of pending cases is addressed. The judiciary must also volunteer to reduce their perks and privileges by at least 20 percent.

Police and armed forces also must come forward to reduce their salary and other expenses by 20 percent. It is better if we wake up now instead of waiting for global multilateral agencies to dictate the quantum of salary that a person should be allowed to draw from the exchequer.

Private sector will automatically reform, once the government sector starts operating transparently and strictly under the rules. Once rule of law prevails, all doctors, lawyers, hospitals, clinical laboratories would be obliged to pay their actual taxes.