Kazakhstan keen to sign transit agreement with Pakistan: envoy

KARACHI: Kazakhstan intends to sign a transit trade agreement (TTA) with Pakistan that would provide a legal framework to businesses on both sides to help enhance the bilateral trade, Kazakh envoy Yerzhan Kistafin said on Saturday.

He was speaking to a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

“We are also planning to sign an agreement between the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Kazakhstan to develop legal framework for cooperation in the banking sector,” the ambassador said, adding that a visit of President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan in 2023 was also being planned.

During the expected visit, multiple bilateral agreements, memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and commercial contracts would be signed, he added.

Kazakh ambassador also expressed intentions to develop cooperation between the businesspeople in Karachi and Almaty by declaring them as sister cities, in addition to developing cooperation between Karachi Chamber and Chamber of Commerce of Almaty. It would certainly give boost trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, he said.

“We are also trying to connect transit land routes between Kazakhstan and Pakistan and I am happy to see that TCS is now delivery consignments between two countries on a regular basis via Afghanistan and they can even provide insurance facility for your products.”

While referring to his meetings from time to time with various chambers of Commerce, the envoy said the business people had raised three main issues hindering trade, investment and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including lack of connectivity.

The connectivity would be curtailed with direct flights between Lahore and Almaty, which will be launched in April, 2023, followed by direct flights between Karachi and Almaty in May, 2023, he apprised.

“The second issue identified is pertaining to visa facilitation which has also been fixed by our embassy as we now take around three to five days only to issue visa to those individuals who submit a letter from Chamber of Commerce along with their visa application,” said Kistafin.

The third issue, he continued, was pertaining to banking. A MoU was signed between Bank of Punjab and Bank Center Credit Kazakhstan for establishing cooperation between the banks, which would result in availability of formal banking channel facilitating all the transactions of businesspeople, the envoy added.

He further noted that for a first, businesspeople from Kazakhstan had visited Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in the month of February, whereas single country exhibitions were also staged in Pakistan and Almaty wherein more than 100 businesspeople from Pakistan participated.

“The business communities of the two countries can develop cooperation in pharmaceutical, sports goods, agriculture, textile, construction and IT sectors etc. All we need is to develop strong connections between our businesspeople.”

The ambassador requested the KCCI to send a trade delegation to Kazakhstan on commencement of direct flight from Karachi in May.

Earlier, senior vice president (SVP) of KCCI Touseef Ahmed stated that Kazakhstan was a part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which was an economic regional block comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia formed in 2015. Pakistan could take advantage of easily accessing the huge Eurasian market through Kazakhstan, he added.

Despite strong bilateral relations between the two countries, Pakistan’s exports to Kazakhstan stood at a meagre of $107.87 million in FY22 as compared to $79.69 million in FY21, representing a growth of around 35.36 percent. During the six months of current fiscal year, the exports to Kazakhstan had dropped by 42 percent to $36.62 million compared to $68 million last year, which needed to be enhanced to a reasonable level through mutual cooperation, according to Ahmed.

KCCI SVP invited Kazakhstani authorities and the business community to participate in an exhibition in March, 2023, saying it would be a platform for Kazakhstani private sector to explore businesses, markets and investment opportunities.

He was of the view that both countries have great potential for diversifying trade relations and entering into joint ventures in the areas of agriculture, processing, IT, textile, energy, logistics, housing and construction sector. “CPEC and Gwadar Port provide shortest route to Kazakhstan for strengthening bilateral trade, exports and economic development, and improving connectivity,” Ahmed said.