Interest payments on debt nearly double to Rs1.6 trillion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s interest payments on its domestic and foreign debt soared by 95 percent in the second quarter of this fiscal year, devouring the majority of its revenue.

“Pakistan government interest payment in December quarter almost doubled to Rs1.6 trillion. Sixty percent of revenue goes in paying mark up on debt due to non-stop borrowing at a high-interest rate,” Topline Securities’ CEO Mohammed Sohail stated on his Twitter handle, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

Sohail recommends avoiding disorderly default. “Remain in IMF with reforms with friendly countries and debt restructuring.”

To keep its economy afloat, the cash-strapped government, which is dealing with a severe balance of payments crisis, has been forced to increase its borrowing from both domestic and foreign sources.

Due to the stalled IMF loan programme and a lack of foreign funding from other bilateral and multilateral creditors, the inflows of foreign currency remained dry.

The government needs to borrow more money from domestic banks to cover its budget deficit, which increased by 23 percent year-over-year to Rs1.7 trillion in the first half of FY2023, due to revenue deficits. To cover its mounting expenses at exorbitant interest rates, the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz continued to aggressively borrow money from banks through treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bond auctions.

The increase in the policy rate, which currently stands at 17 percent, is what is causing the increase in interest payments on domestic debt. This increased the government’s cost of servicing its debt.

“Interest payments have ballooned as both domestic and global rates have increased, following inflation wave across the globe. It is further expected to increase as the full impact of rate hikes is yet to reflect, while more tightening is expected,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities. When asked if restructuring would be effective, Rauf responded that it depended on the sort of restructuring and whether interest payments were likewise restructured or not.

“But it’s not a permanent solution. The government needs to increase revenues by expanding the tax base,” he said.

Pakistan has $75 billion of debts maturing between now and the end of FY2025. If domestic debt repayments are postponed it would lead to substantial ‘mark-to-market’ losses. China is reluctant to restructure or reprofile its debts to the developing world, many of which are in a distressed state, according to Ehsan Malik, CEO of Pakistan Business Council.

“So debt repayments will remain a challenge even with IMF support. Without the IMF’s support it is impossible,” Malik added.