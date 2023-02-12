Mini-budget tomake exports ‘uncompetitive’: PBF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Saturday said an expected mini-budget in the form of a hike in power and gas prices would increase the cost of doing business and make the exports uncompetitive in international markets.

Business activities have already reduced on the back of devaluation of the rupee and an increase in petroleum prices, and the situation will get worst with a hike in electricity and gas prices to meet conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revive the bailout programme, according to the forum.

“It is unfortunate that the government has approved the passing of around Rs240 billion additional burdens on consumers through a direct tariff increase and an indirect hike through the withdrawal of subsidies given to the exporters and farmers,” PBF president Mian Usman Zulfiqar said.

The mini-budget the government is planning for would also badly affect the agriculture sector, he added.

The government’s liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated and there remain considerable risks around its ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years, according to Zulfiqar.

He criticised the government, claiming that the center had distributed power companies’ burden to the consumers by jacking up the tariff under the guise of fuel charges adjustment. “The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has also given a go-ahead to the recovery of pending fuel cost adjustment from consumers to collect Rs68 billion.”

According to reports, he continued, the ECC had approved the withdrawal of electricity subsidies for farmers to save Rs14 billion in four months. The effective increase for the farmers would be around Rs3.30 per unit but they would still be paying subsidised rates, Zulfiqar added.

The ECC has also approved the imposition of three separate quarterly surcharges in the range of Rs0.69 to Rs3.21 per unit. Industrial consumers will also be impacted by the debt surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit, which pushes the total increase for them to Rs15.52 per unit. The industrial tariff will now go up to Rs36 per unit, according to PBF president.

There would be an additional increase of Rs3.62 per unit in the cost of electricity on account of quarterly surcharge to collect Rs73 billion, excluding the impact of the pending fuel cost adjustments, Zulfiqar stated.

“The government has also imposed a debt servicing surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit, taking the net additional increase to Rs7 per unit for the domestic consumers.”

PBF chief apprised that the consumers were already paying a cost of up to Rs32.7 per unit, excluding taxes. “The government approved the withdrawal of electricity subsidy of Rs12.13 per unit, given to the exporters, with effect from March 2023 to pass on another burden of Rs51 billion,” he said.