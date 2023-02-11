ECC hikes prices of paracetamol brands

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Friday approved an increase in prices of paracetamol products and fixed the price of paracetamol plain 500 mg tablet at Rs2.67 and paracetamol extra tablet 500 mg at Rs3.32. Last year, ECC approved increasing the pricing of only one brand of paracetamol tablets.

Presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq, the ECC also considered another summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and approved the recommendation of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) for a reduction in Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 20 drugs.

The ECC in meanwhile deferred the summary of the health ministry for an increase in the prices of 119 medicines and four other drugs, which were presented before the ECC as hardship cases.

The ECC considered a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and allowed the fixation of Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 18 new drugs as recommended by Drug Pricing Committee (DPC). The prices of these 18 new drugs are at the lowest as compared to the prices of the same drugs in neighbouring countries, especially in India.

