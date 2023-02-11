Hafiz Pasha sets alarm bells ringing

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and renowned economist Hafiz Pasha set alarm bells ringing vis-à-vis economic situation of the country and said on Friday that no economic reforms had been done since September last year.

Talking to Geo News, he said that staff level agreement with the IMF could only take place if the reforms committed in the Letter of Intent were completed.

Speaking in Geo programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, he said Pakistan has only time of days and hours as government will have to implement the IMF conditions.

He said if the government delays the reforms, country’s foreign currency reserves will deplete further and will reach the default level.