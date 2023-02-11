DEWA earns Rs814bn profit in 2022

ISLAMABAD: In an inconceivable achievement, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the annual profit of AED11.1 bn (Rs814 bn) for 2022 and a record end to the year.

The DEWA reported its full year 2022 preliminary and consolidated financial results, recording quarterly revenue of AED6.7 bn and net profit of AED1.5 bn.

For the full year, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority consolidated revenue was AED27.4 bn and the net profit was AED8 bn.

The report was issued in Dubai which indicated that the DEWA’s standalone net profit rose to AED11.1 bn, which included AED4.4 bn of other income.

The key drivers of this other income include AED2.3 bn dividend received from EMPOWER and AED1.67 bn of profit from the sale of EMPOWER shares.

For the year 2022, the DEWA delivered on its core strategic objective, which is focused on delivering sustainable growth, staying at the forefront of smart and innovative operational excellence and optimising returns for all its stakeholders whilst minimising its environmental footprint.

The DEWA’s 2022 annual consolidated revenue increase of 15 percent to AED27.35 bn was mainly driven by an increase in demand for electricity and water and a transition to normalised tariff structure.

Demand for power in 2022 reached 53.2 TWh compared to 50.4 TWh in 2021, representing a 5.56 percent increase.

The report indicated that for the year 2022 and 2021, the DEWA achieved peak demand in the month of July, while the average customer power consumption in 2022 was higher than that of 2021.

According to the report, CEO Saeed Muhammad Al Tayer said: “In 2022, DEWA achieved record results and delivered its best financial performance and growth in its operating history.”

“For the full year 2022, we delivered a consolidated net profit of AED8 bn, which is an increase of 22 percent over the full year 2021. Relative to 2021, our gross profit, operating profit and net profit margins increased,” he added.

He said: “For the year 2022, DEWA had promised to pay AED6.2 bn in dividends. Instead, the authority intends to pay AED9.9 bn in dividends to its shareholders. The delivery of our strategy has translated into exceptional returns to our shareholders.”